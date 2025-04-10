Looking At NIO's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NIO (NYSE:NIO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NIO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for NIO.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $357,865, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $469,428.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $12.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for NIO's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across NIO's significant trades, within a strike price range of $2.0 to $12.0, over the past month.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $0.97 $0.94 $0.97 $3.00 $97.1K 23.4K 1.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $0.64 $0.61 $0.61 $5.00 $61.4K 6.1K 1.0K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $0.64 $0.61 $0.61 $5.00 $60.9K 6.1K 5.0K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $0.64 $0.61 $0.61 $5.00 $60.9K 6.1K 3.0K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $0.64 $0.61 $0.61 $5.00 $60.9K 6.1K 2.0K

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold around 222,000 EVs in 2024, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NIO, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of NIO

Trading volume stands at 15,198,731, with NIO's price down by -0.6%, positioned at $3.29.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for NIO

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $5.27.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $8. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on NIO with a target price of $4. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for NIO, targeting a price of $3.

Latest Ratings for NIO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral

