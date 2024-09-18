Looking At NextEra Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on NextEra Energy.

Looking at options history for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $147,015 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $194,990.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $72.5 to $90.0 for NextEra Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NextEra Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NextEra Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $72.5 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.5 $7.35 $7.38 $77.50 $57.0K 4.7K 144 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $72.50 $51.1K 374 172 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.55 $4.45 $4.45 $85.00 $43.9K 3.0K 112 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.05 $3.95 $4.05 $87.50 $36.0K 75 112 NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.75 $8.7 $8.75 $85.00 $34.1K 2.9K 57

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 34 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Where Is NextEra Energy Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,889,009, with NEE's price down by -0.17%, positioned at $84.83. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 34 days. Expert Opinions on NextEra Energy

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $90.5.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $81. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $92. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $87. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NextEra Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.