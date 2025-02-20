Looking At Newmont's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Newmont (NYSE:NEM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for Newmont.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 65%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,495,555, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,685,361.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $65.0 for Newmont over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Newmont's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Newmont's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $65.0, over the past month.

Newmont Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.36 $1.31 $1.31 $50.00 $655.0K 26.9K 953 NEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.25 $18.15 $18.25 $65.00 $381.4K 137 1 NEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.0 $15.95 $16.0 $62.50 $249.6K 0 0 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.3 $2.2 $2.21 $52.50 $232.0K 2.3K 45 NEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.95 $13.9 $13.9 $60.00 $180.7K 802 131

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to produce roughly 5.5 million ounces of gold in 2024 from its core mines and 6.8 million in total. It is likely to sell a number of its higher cost, smaller mines accounting for 20% of forecast sales in 2024. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2023.

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now? With a volume of 7,445,319, the price of NEM is up 1.61% at $48.17. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

