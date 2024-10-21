Looking At Newmont's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Newmont.

Looking at options history for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $140,066 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,365,528.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $75.0 for Newmont, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Newmont options trades today is 6327.86 with a total volume of 6,563.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Newmont's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Newmont Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.45 $18.15 $18.37 $42.50 $183.7K 1.6K 118 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.45 $13.35 $13.35 $50.00 $132.1K 4.6K 333 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.4 $13.35 $13.35 $50.00 $132.1K 4.6K 134 NEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $19.05 $18.75 $18.9 $40.00 $94.4K 368 50 NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.2 $60.00 $84.0K 2.2K 433

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to produce roughly 6.9 million ounces of gold in 2024. However, after buying Newcrest, Newmont is likely to sell a number of its higher cost, smaller mines accounting for 20% of forecast sales in 2024. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Newmont, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,291,434, the price of NEM is up 0.35% at $57.82. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Newmont

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $65.0.

* An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Newmont, which currently sits at a price target of $63. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Newmont, maintaining a target price of $67.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Newmont options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

