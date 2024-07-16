Looking At MicroStrategy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 110 extraordinary options activities for MicroStrategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 20 are puts, totaling $2,155,752, and 90 are calls, amounting to $5,551,237.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $560.0 to $3800.0 for MicroStrategy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MicroStrategy stands at 228.31, with a total volume reaching 7,257.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MicroStrategy, situated within the strike price corridor from $560.0 to $3800.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $83.7 $77.2 $80.1 $1020.00 $760.9K 2 0 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $537.7 $522.0 $531.3 $1460.00 $265.6K 2 0 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $536.0 $526.75 $526.75 $1450.00 $263.3K 92 0 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $608.0 $594.1 $599.42 $1000.00 $179.8K 384 0 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $91.0 $87.0 $87.0 $2000.00 $174.0K 8 0

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

MicroStrategy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 516,772, with MSTR's price down by -0.61%, positioned at $1601.39. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 16 days. Expert Opinions on MicroStrategy

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1847.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $1826. In a cautious move, an analyst from Maxim Group downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $1835. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, maintaining a target price of $1880.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

