Looking At Microsoft's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) we detected 170 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 67 are puts, for a total amount of $6,464,444 and 103, calls, for a total amount of $7,733,903.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $660.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $660.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $33.35 $33.05 $33.18 $395.00 $331.8K 2.4K 101 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.9 $7.85 $7.85 $500.00 $307.6K 1.9K 388 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.65 $5.5 $5.5 $375.00 $220.0K 6.7K 2.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $17.4 $17.3 $17.4 $610.00 $182.6K 30 105 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.5 $5.45 $5.5 $375.00 $157.8K 6.7K 2.7K

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

In light of the recent options history for Microsoft, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,660,152, the price of MSFT is up 1.16% at $379.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $513.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from DA Davidson has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $450. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $500. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Scotiabank downgraded its rating to Sector Outperform, setting a price target of $470. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Tigress Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $595. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $550.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Microsoft with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage On Hold Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy

