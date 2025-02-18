Looking At Meta Platforms's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in META usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 108 extraordinary options activities for Meta Platforms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 35 are puts, totaling $2,961,571, and 73 are calls, amounting to $5,451,406.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $1020.0 for Meta Platforms during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Meta Platforms's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Meta Platforms's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $1020.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $102.35 $101.7 $102.11 $760.00 $255.2K 162 29 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $102.2 $101.65 $102.0 $760.00 $255.0K 162 25 META CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $138.1 $137.3 $137.3 $660.00 $247.1K 458 28 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $714.55 $711.1 $713.26 $5.00 $213.9K 1.2K 78 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $713.9 $711.0 $712.7 $5.00 $213.8K 1.2K 78

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Meta Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms With a trading volume of 9,831,872, the price of META is down by -2.71%, reaching $716.73. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. Expert Opinions on Meta Platforms

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $780.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $800. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $770. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $752. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $780. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $800.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Meta Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

