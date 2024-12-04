Looking At Meta Platforms's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) we detected 85 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $547,806 and 75, calls, for a total amount of $11,053,985.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $1030.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Meta Platforms's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Meta Platforms's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $1030.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $89.9 $89.65 $89.9 $700.00 $952.9K 596 430 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $89.9 $89.45 $90.0 $700.00 $666.4K 596 138 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $565.5 $562.85 $564.7 $50.00 $451.7K 1.3K 10 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $565.35 $563.15 $564.44 $50.00 $451.4K 1.3K 42 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $564.25 $562.7 $563.99 $50.00 $451.1K 1.3K 246

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Meta Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Meta Platforms With a volume of 2,281,294, the price of META is down -0.04% at $613.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Meta Platforms

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $675.0.

An analyst from Raymond James downgraded its action to Strong Buy with a price target of $675.

