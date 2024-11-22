Looking At Meta Platforms's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $1,346,507, and 29 were calls, valued at $1,577,731.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $700.0 for Meta Platforms over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Meta Platforms's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Meta Platforms's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $700.0, over the past month.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $47.65 $47.3 $47.65 $550.00 $1.1M 4.7K 250 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $553.9 $550.0 $552.75 $5.00 $276.3K 222 48 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $18.25 $18.05 $18.2 $560.00 $138.3K 3.9K 613 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $17.7 $17.7 $17.7 $560.00 $100.8K 3.9K 694 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $6.85 $6.7 $6.7 $560.00 $85.0K 2.2K 1.5K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Meta Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms Trading volume stands at 6,535,996, with META's price down by -0.59%, positioned at $559.77. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $642.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $705. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $675. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $719. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $530. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $583.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Meta Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

