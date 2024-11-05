Looking At Meta Platforms's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $641,951, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $1,896,313.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $820.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Meta Platforms stands at 2470.58, with a total volume reaching 12,875.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Meta Platforms, situated within the strike price corridor from $400.0 to $820.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $11.8 $11.6 $11.68 $540.00 $274.7K 5.6K 419 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $11.65 $11.45 $11.56 $610.00 $271.9K 2.3K 438 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $82.15 $81.6 $82.15 $500.00 $164.3K 12.0K 22 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $83.35 $82.15 $82.1 $500.00 $164.2K 12.0K 22 META PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $253.4 $252.2 $253.4 $820.00 $152.0K 11 6

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Meta Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 5,457,256, with META's price down by -1.21%, positioned at $560.29. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 86 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Meta Platforms

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $665.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Strong Buy rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $650. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $650. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $650. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $670. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $705.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Meta Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.