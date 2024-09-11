Looking At Meta Platforms's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $50,800, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $402,214.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $502.5 to $600.0 for Meta Platforms during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $502.5 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $5.65 $5.5 $5.65 $507.50 $57.2K 1.9K 248 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $19.0 $19.0 $19.0 $550.00 $57.0K 2.5K 60 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $18.9 $18.9 $18.9 $550.00 $56.7K 2.5K 0 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $6.5 $6.2 $6.35 $507.50 $50.8K 2.0K 408 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $18.95 $18.9 $18.9 $550.00 $43.4K 2.5K 53

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Meta Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 728,592, with META's price up by 0.41%, positioned at $506.86. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 42 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Meta Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

