Looking At Medtronic's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MDT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Medtronic. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 62% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $38,125, and 7 calls, totaling $895,860.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $82.5 to $92.5 for Medtronic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Medtronic's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Medtronic's whale activity within a strike price range from $82.5 to $92.5 in the last 30 days.

Medtronic 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.35 $5.3 $5.3 $85.00 $287.2K 4.0K 1.9K MDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.0 $3.85 $3.85 $90.00 $220.6K 1.8K 1.6K MDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $87.50 $205.2K 419 390 MDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.45 $4.35 $4.35 $87.50 $54.8K 588 126 MDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.94 $1.8 $1.84 $90.00 $48.1K 916 409

About Medtronic

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, transcatheter heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company primarily markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Medtronic, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Medtronic With a trading volume of 3,457,096, the price of MDT is down by -0.69%, reaching $90.59. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. Expert Opinions on Medtronic

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $107.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Citigroup upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $107.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

