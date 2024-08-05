Looking At McDonald's's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $86,735 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $999,974.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $330.0 for McDonald's over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for McDonald's options trades today is 1434.56 with a total volume of 4,960.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for McDonald's's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

McDonald's Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.7 $18.65 $18.8 $300.00 $282.0K 825 159 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.55 $9.0 $9.12 $300.00 $91.1K 120 101 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $6.85 $6.4 $6.85 $270.00 $82.2K 9.1K 62 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $8.2 $8.0 $8.15 $275.00 $81.5K 2.2K 307 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $52.95 $52.95 $52.95 $240.00 $74.1K 343 15

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2023 system sales of $130 billion across nearly than 42,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of McDonald's, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is McDonald's Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,030,669, the price of MCD is down -1.07% at $273.72. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days. What The Experts Say On McDonald's

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $293.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $295. An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $295. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for McDonald's, targeting a price of $295. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on McDonald's with a target price of $280. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on McDonald's with a target price of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

