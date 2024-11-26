Looking At Match Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MTCH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Match Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $128,046, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $205,266.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $33.0 to $36.5 for Match Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Match Group options trades today is 316.33 with a total volume of 11,531.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Match Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $33.0 to $36.5 over the last 30 days.

Match Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MTCH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $35.00 $66.8K 930 164 MTCH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.55 $4.5 $4.5 $36.50 $61.2K 0 153 MTCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $1.01 $0.85 $0.9 $33.00 $45.6K 19 1.4K MTCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $0.9 $0.82 $0.84 $33.00 $38.4K 19 3.1K MTCH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/13/24 $1.01 $0.84 $0.9 $33.00 $35.6K 19 2.0K

About Match Group

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Hinge, BLK, Chispa, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Match Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Match Group Currently trading with a volume of 1,592,089, the MTCH's price is down by 0.0%, now at $32.57. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. What The Experts Say On Match Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $38.2.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Match Group, which currently sits at a price target of $33. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Match Group, which currently sits at a price target of $35. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Match Group with a target price of $35. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $35. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Match Group, maintaining a target price of $53.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

