Looking At Mastercard's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $655,019 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $536,639.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $530.0 to $600.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale activity within a strike price range from $530.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $126.25 $124.0 $124.0 $530.00 $235.6K 7 19 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $39.85 $37.25 $39.9 $600.00 $103.7K 59 51 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $27.85 $27.55 $27.55 $580.00 $99.1K 319 102 MA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $37.65 $36.0 $36.73 $600.00 $99.1K 59 78 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $30.0 $28.95 $29.68 $580.00 $97.9K 319 33

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

In light of the recent options history for Mastercard, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Mastercard

With a volume of 914,463, the price of MA is up 2.21% at $574.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Mastercard

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $656.25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Mastercard with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

