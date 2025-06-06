Looking At Mastercard's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Mastercard. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $255,135, and 4 are calls, amounting to $112,675.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $530.0 to $660.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mastercard options trades today is 264.57 with a total volume of 1,113.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mastercard's big money trades within a strike price range of $530.0 to $660.0 over the last 30 days.

Mastercard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $2.88 $2.73 $2.76 $580.00 $114.1K 49 442 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $1.74 $1.56 $1.6 $575.00 $55.3K 789 342 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $25.1 $24.6 $24.96 $600.00 $49.9K 98 40 MA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $2.25 $2.15 $2.25 $530.00 $35.7K 501 180 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.0 $17.45 $17.75 $575.00 $30.1K 340 25

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Mastercard, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 746,651, the MA's price is up by 0.37%, now at $587.59.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days.

Expert Opinions on Mastercard

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $656.25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Mastercard with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

