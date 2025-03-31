Looking At Marvell Tech's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) we detected 52 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $3,264,879 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,216,074.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $120.0 for Marvell Tech over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 1727.55 with a total volume of 39,980.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.81 $2.76 $2.8 $60.00 $560.0K 20.5K 2.2K MRVL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $10.45 $10.1 $10.3 $55.00 $412.0K 33 400 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.15 $10.0 $10.0 $60.00 $400.0K 9 405 MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.9 $2.83 $2.88 $35.00 $288.0K 16 1.0K MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $18.1 $17.95 $18.1 $70.00 $255.2K 379 142

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marvell Tech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Marvell Tech

With a volume of 10,334,825, the price of MRVL is down -1.5% at $61.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

Expert Opinions on Marvell Tech

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $115.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $122. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $120. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $135. * An analyst from Loop Capital has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $110.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Marvell Tech with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MRVL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MRVL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.