Looking At Marvell Tech's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) we detected 50 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $2,356,081 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $1,348,573.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.5 to $125.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marvell Tech's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marvell Tech's significant trades, within a strike price range of $37.5 to $125.0, over the past month.

Marvell Tech 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.31 $67.50 $851.8K 1.9K 1.3K MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $10.15 $10.05 $10.17 $70.00 $508.5K 1.3K 502 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.8 $14.2 $14.2 $70.00 $143.4K 710 182 MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.64 $1.59 $1.64 $65.00 $131.2K 15.3K 1.0K MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $14.25 $13.9 $14.2 $70.00 $107.9K 710 80

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Marvell Tech, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 6,409,763, the MRVL's price is down by -0.87%, now at $69.2. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $107.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $122. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $120. * An analyst from Loop Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Marvell Tech with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

