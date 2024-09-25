Looking At Marvell Tech's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Marvell Tech. Our analysis of options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $559,471, and 10 were calls, valued at $651,910.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $100.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 1383.0 with a total volume of 2,973.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.55 $9.4 $9.4 $70.00 $470.0K 1.0K 501 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.35 $14.25 $14.25 $60.00 $237.9K 1.3K 170 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.3 $14.25 $14.25 $60.00 $158.1K 1.3K 304 MRVL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.93 $2.6 $2.77 $67.50 $89.4K 2.2K 0 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.15 $14.0 $14.0 $60.00 $43.4K 1.3K 329

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

In light of the recent options history for Marvell Tech, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,887,830, the price of MRVL is down by -0.49%, reaching $70.85. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now. Expert Opinions on Marvell Tech

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $104.6.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $98. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $120.

