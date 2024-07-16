Looking At Marathon Digital Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Marathon Digital Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 64% of traders were bullish, while 21% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $374,778, and 9 were calls, valued at $676,790.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $8.0 and $33.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Digital Holdings options trades today is 5525.91 with a total volume of 9,719.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Digital Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $33.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $6.85 $6.75 $6.8 $20.00 $339.7K 9.1K 593 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $1.3 $1.21 $1.21 $20.00 $124.6K 136 5.3K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $9.9 $9.85 $9.85 $33.00 $118.2K 260 0 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $4.2 $3.5 $4.2 $20.50 $84.0K 6.0K 0 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.78 $2.7 $2.76 $25.00 $55.7K 13.4K 503

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Marathon Digital Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 19,404,778, the price of MARA is up 0.77% at $24.77. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.5.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $27. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Marathon Digital Holdings with a target price of $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Marathon Digital Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.