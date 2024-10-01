Looking At MARA Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for MARA Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $375,752, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,090,164.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $30.0 for MARA Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MARA Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MARA Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MARA Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.93 $1.9 $1.9 $19.00 $90.8K 4.3K 23 MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.5 $8.3 $8.3 $10.00 $83.0K 5.7K 205 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.45 $8.3 $8.3 $10.00 $82.1K 5.7K 105 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.9 $1.87 $1.87 $19.00 $81.9K 4.3K 1.5K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.55 $6.5 $6.5 $15.00 $67.6K 2.7K 159

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MARA Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of MARA Holdings With a volume of 21,590,289, the price of MARA is down -6.72% at $15.13. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days. What Analysts Are Saying About MARA Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Macquarie downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MARA Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.