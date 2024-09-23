Looking At MARA Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MARA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for MARA Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 56% bullish and 43% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,000, and 15 calls, totaling $689,548.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $25.0 for MARA Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MARA Holdings options trades today is 6901.75 with a total volume of 19,698.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MARA Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.76 $2.71 $2.76 $17.50 $82.8K 5.8K 342 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.07 $1.99 $2.07 $20.00 $78.6K 21.0K 647 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.07 $2.03 $2.07 $20.00 $63.3K 21.0K 1.2K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.83 $2.77 $2.83 $17.50 $56.6K 5.8K 2.1K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.82 $2.76 $2.76 $17.50 $55.2K 5.8K 1.1K

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MARA Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of MARA Holdings With a volume of 10,233,965, the price of MARA is up 2.81% at $15.98. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MARA Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

