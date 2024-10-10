Looking At Lyft's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lyft. Our analysis of options history for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $144,622, and 4 were calls, valued at $116,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $13.5 for Lyft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lyft's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lyft's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $12.0 to $13.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Lyft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $0.52 $0.51 $0.52 $12.50 $42.4K 8.5K 898 LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $0.57 $0.55 $0.57 $12.50 $38.2K 8.5K 2.5K LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $0.55 $0.52 $0.55 $12.50 $34.9K 8.5K 1.5K LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $0.34 $0.31 $0.34 $12.50 $34.0K 8.2K 1.0K LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $0.31 $0.29 $0.29 $12.00 $29.0K 7.4K 1.6K

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Where Is Lyft Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 7,939,222, the LYFT's price is down by -1.56%, now at $12.31. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

