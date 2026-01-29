Looking For Lucrative Passive Income Streams? These 3 Dividend Stocks Yield as Much as 9% (And Just Raised Their Payments).

Key Points

Delek Logistics Partners extended its distribution growth streak to 52 consecutive quarters.

Hess Midstream expects to deliver at least 5% annual dividend growth through 2028.

Plains All American Pipeline has delivered high-octane distribution growth over the past few years.

10 stocks we like better than Plains All American Pipeline ›

The S&P 500's dividend yield is a paltry 1.1% these days. That's approaching its all-time low. As a result, fewer stocks are offering compelling income streams right now.

However, there are some enticing options available. Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL), Hess Midstream (NYSE: HESM), and Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) currently offer yields of up to 9%. Even better, all three companies recently increased their payouts.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The streak continues

Delek Logistics Partners recently declared its quarterly distribution payment. The master limited partnership (MLP) set its rate at $1.125 per unit ($4.50 annualized). That's a slight 0.4% bump from what it paid last quarter. This raise extended its distribution growth streak to 52 consecutive quarters, while raising its yield to 9%.

The MLP, which sends investors a Schedule K-1 Federal tax form each year, generates relatively stable cash flows backed by long-term midstream services contracts. It produced enough cash to cover its distribution payment by over 1.3 times last year. That gave it some cushion while allowing it to retain some money to reinvest in expansion projects and maintain its financial flexibility.

Delek completed its Libby 2 gas processing plant last year and also closed its acquisition of Gravity Water. It's currently working on a comprehensive acid gas injection and sour gas treating solution at its Libby Gas Complex. These investments should enable the MLP to continue raising its lucrative distribution payment.

The steady growth continues

Hess Midstream also recently announced its latest quarterly cash distribution payment. It's paying $0.7641 per share, a 1.2% increase compared to the prior quarter. That continues the steadily quarterly growth in its payout, which now yields 8.2%. Since 2021, Hess Midstream has hiked its dividend by 65%.

The pipeline company generates very stable cash flow, supported by long-term midstream contracts with leading oil and gas producers such as Chevron. It currently has 100% fee-based minimum-volume contracts that lock in its cash flow floor through 2028. That gives it tremendous visibility into its future cash flow.

Hess Midstream currently expects to increase its dividend by at least 5% annually through 2028. Even with that growth, the company anticipates producing about $1 billion in excess free cash flow during that period, which it can use for additional shareholder returns or to strengthen its already rock-solid balance sheet.

The high-octane growth continues

Plains All American Pipeline announced its latest quarterly distribution payment earlier this year. The oil pipeline company will pay $0.4175 per unit ($1.67 annualized). That's a 10% increase from its prior level. Plains has grown its payout at a 21% compound annual rate over the last four years. Its latest raise pushed its yield to 8.5%.

The MLP is enhancing the sustainability of its operations and financial position. Last year, it agreed to sell its Canadian natural gas liquids business for $3.8 billion in a deal that should close this year. That business generates more volatile cash flows due to its commodity price exposure. Plains is recycling capital from that sale into enhancing its oil pipeline operations. It bought the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline (renamed Cactus III) in a two-phased deal last year for a total of $2.9 billion.

Plains All American Pipeline has the financial flexibility to invest in organic expansion projects and make bolt-on acquisitions. These investments will help grow the MLP's cash flow, enabling it to continue increasing its high-yielding distribution.

High-yielding and steadily growing payouts

The energy midstream sector is often a great place to find attractive passive income investment opportunities. Delek Logistics Partners, Hess Midstream, and Plains All American Pipeline currently have yields between 8% and 9%. Even better, all three pipeline companies routinely raise their payments, which seems likely to continue. That makes them intriguing options for those seeking lucrative passive income streams.

Should you buy stock in Plains All American Pipeline right now?

Before you buy stock in Plains All American Pipeline, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Plains All American Pipeline wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Chevron. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.