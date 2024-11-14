Looking At Lockheed Martin's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lockheed Martin. Our analysis of options history for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $701,289, and 4 were calls, valued at $318,390.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $485.0 to $590.0 for Lockheed Martin during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lockheed Martin stands at 201.56, with a total volume reaching 1,815.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lockheed Martin, situated within the strike price corridor from $485.0 to $590.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $16.7 $16.6 $16.7 $535.00 $128.6K 98 87 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $47.5 $46.0 $46.0 $570.00 $115.0K 274 25 LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.6 $1.4 $1.45 $485.00 $87.0K 27 600 LMT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $3.9 $3.6 $3.8 $570.00 $83.9K 137 230 LMT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $20.4 $19.7 $20.1 $540.00 $70.3K 339 48

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is aeronautics, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lockheed Martin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Lockheed Martin Trading volume stands at 1,228,085, with LMT's price down by -3.37%, positioned at $538.92. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 68 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lockheed Martin

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $655.6.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $610. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $695. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $603. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $665. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $705.

