Looking At Las Vegas Sands's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Las Vegas Sands. Our analysis of options history for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $576,561, and 7 were calls, valued at $840,707.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $65.0 for Las Vegas Sands, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Las Vegas Sands stands at 1333.78, with a total volume reaching 5,514.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Las Vegas Sands, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.1 $4.1 $4.1 $55.00 $241.4K 4.2K 1.0K LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.7 $12.3 $12.35 $65.00 $202.5K 6 165 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.15 $4.0 $4.1 $55.00 $182.4K 4.2K 1.4K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.1 $4.05 $4.05 $55.00 $181.8K 4.2K 452 LVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.18 $1.15 $1.16 $52.50 $173.9K 4.0K 1.5K

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore toward the end of 2028. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and VICI in 2022. With the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Las Vegas Sands, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Las Vegas Sands With a trading volume of 4,212,144, the price of LVS is up by 1.63%, reaching $53.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Las Vegas Sands

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $59.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Las Vegas Sands options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.