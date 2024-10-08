Looking At Lamb Weston Hldgs's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LW often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for Lamb Weston Hldgs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 65% bullish and 26% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $90,100, and 22 calls, totaling $5,227,841.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $75.0 for Lamb Weston Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lamb Weston Hldgs options trades today is 931.33 with a total volume of 47,409.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lamb Weston Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Lamb Weston Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.8 $2.5 $2.65 $70.00 $2.0M 291 7.7K LW CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.1 $3.0 $2.65 $70.00 $1.8M 291 8.3K LW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.6 $3.6 $3.6 $70.00 $256.3K 2.5K 911 LW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.3 $21.1 $21.3 $55.00 $178.9K 207 84 LW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.7 $1.55 $1.7 $65.00 $90.1K 1.4K 10

About Lamb Weston Hldgs

Lamb Weston is North America's largest and the world's second-largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, both by volume and value. The company's portfolio is anchored by French fries, but it also sells sweet potato fries, tater tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips. Roughly two-thirds of revenue comes from its home market of North America, with none of the other 100 countries the company sells into representing a significant share. McDonald's is Lamb Weston's single largest customer at 14% of fiscal 2024 sales, with no other company representing more than 10%. Lamb Weston became an independent company in 2016 when it was spun off from Conagra.

Current Position of Lamb Weston Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 1,253,454, the LW's price is up by 2.01%, now at $70.62. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Lamb Weston Hldgs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $68.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lamb Weston Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $68. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Lamb Weston Hldgs with a target price of $74. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Lamb Weston Hldgs with a target price of $65. * An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $68. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for Lamb Weston Hldgs, targeting a price of $65.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lamb Weston Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

