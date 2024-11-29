Looking At Lam Research's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 17% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $453,104 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $321,700.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $104.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lam Research stands at 1634.3, with a total volume reaching 6,030.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lam Research, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $104.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lam Research 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.35 $3.35 $55.00 $100.6K 1.5K 300 LRCX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $2.58 $2.5 $2.5 $60.00 $75.0K 681 300 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.2 $6.8 $6.9 $72.00 $51.7K 690 962 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $10.0 $9.55 $9.62 $85.00 $48.0K 0 150 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $25.3 $23.1 $23.1 $70.00 $46.2K 137 20

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Current Position of Lam Research Trading volume stands at 4,175,509, with LRCX's price up by 5.38%, positioned at $75.42. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 54 days. What The Experts Say On Lam Research

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $85.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

