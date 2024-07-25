Looking At KLA's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KLAC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for KLA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $442,900, and 2 are calls, amounting to $95,910.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $640.0 to $1000.0 for KLA over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for KLA options trades today is 93.67 with a total volume of 178.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for KLA's big money trades within a strike price range of $640.0 to $1000.0 over the last 30 days.

KLA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $41.1 $37.5 $41.1 $790.00 $172.6K 46 42 KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $19.1 $13.3 $14.9 $700.00 $110.2K 107 100 KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $70.0 $60.1 $65.0 $640.00 $65.0K 47 0 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $23.7 $17.3 $20.6 $1000.00 $61.8K 107 30 KLAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $15.2 $13.3 $15.2 $700.00 $39.5K 107 0

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

In light of the recent options history for KLA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of KLA Currently trading with a volume of 169,334, the KLAC's price is up by 0.96%, now at $763.02. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days. Expert Opinions on KLA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $887.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for KLA, targeting a price of $680. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $980. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on KLA with a target price of $875. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on KLA with a target price of $950. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $950.

