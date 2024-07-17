Looking At KLA's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on KLA.

Looking at options history for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,066,035 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $523,769.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $680.0 to $1140.0 for KLA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KLA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KLA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $680.0 to $1140.0, over the past month.

KLA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $33.6 $27.6 $33.7 $830.00 $250.7K 126 2 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $216.0 $210.0 $211.27 $700.00 $105.6K 16 1 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $36.6 $35.5 $35.5 $700.00 $71.0K 116 0 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $26.4 $21.0 $23.4 $900.00 $70.2K 199 0 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $75.0 $67.8 $70.15 $877.50 $70.1K 12 0

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with KLA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

KLA's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 590,309, with KLAC's price down by -8.04%, positioned at $797.42. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. Expert Opinions on KLA

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $935.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on KLA, maintaining a target price of $950. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on KLA with a target price of $875. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for KLA, targeting a price of $980.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

