Looking At KKR's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on KKR.

Looking at options history for KKR (NYSE:KKR) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $582,196 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $89,311.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $120.0 for KKR, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KKR's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KKR's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

KKR 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KKR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $6.6 $6.1 $6.1 $116.00 $122.0K 200 200 KKR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $11.0 $10.8 $11.0 $120.00 $88.0K 525 82 KKR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $11.0 $10.8 $10.88 $120.00 $87.0K 525 242 KKR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $11.0 $10.8 $10.86 $120.00 $86.8K 525 322 KKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.3 $14.1 $14.1 $120.00 $56.4K 1.0K 41

About KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $577.6 billion in total managed assets, including $470.6 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of March 2023. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

In light of the recent options history for KKR, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

KKR's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 5,700,533, the KKR's price is up by 3.08%, now at $109.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 91 days. What Analysts Are Saying About KKR

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $137.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on KKR with a target price of $141. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on KKR, maintaining a target price of $150. An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on KKR, which currently sits at a price target of $135. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on KKR, maintaining a target price of $145. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on KKR, maintaining a target price of $117.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

