Looking At KE Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on KE Holdings. Our analysis of options history for KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 72% of traders were bullish, while 18% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $556,180, and 6 were calls, valued at $379,356.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $19.85 to $28.0 for KE Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of KE Holdings stands at 12005.12, with a total volume reaching 5,712.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in KE Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $19.85 to $28.0, throughout the last 30 days.

KE Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.05 $6.95 $7.0 $26.00 $160.2K 7.7K 728 BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.15 $7.0 $7.0 $26.00 $150.1K 7.7K 215 BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.5 $1.46 $1.5 $20.50 $150.0K 0 1.0K BEKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.79 $1.68 $1.79 $21.00 $114.3K 5.9K 695 BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.05 $7.0 $7.01 $26.00 $105.1K 7.7K 365

About KE Holdings

KE Holdings, or Beike, is a large residential real estate sales and rental brokerage company in China. Founded in 2001, the company operates through self-owned Lianjia stores in Beijing and Shanghai and connected third-party agencies including franchise brand Deyou in other cities, with commissions charged on existing-home and new-home transactions. Leveraging an online-offline hybrid model, Beike also attract clients through its namesake online marketplace. The company tapped into home renovation services by acquiring Shengdu Home Decoration in 2022. As of the end of 2023, Beike's cofounders collectively control the company, while Tencent and its affiliates share 8% of voting power.

Having examined the options trading patterns of KE Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

KE Holdings's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 5,050,601, the price of BEKE is down by -3.6%, reaching $20.34. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now. Expert Opinions on KE Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $24.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on KE Holdings with a target price of $24.

