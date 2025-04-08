Looking At JPMorgan Chase's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $984,499, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,720,994.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $330.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JPMorgan Chase's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JPMorgan Chase's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $330.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $17.85 $17.8 $17.85 $250.00 $508.7K 504 424 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.75 $6.55 $6.55 $230.00 $196.5K 1.8K 321 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $19.85 $19.25 $19.51 $235.00 $126.7K 2.2K 196 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $19.5 $19.1 $19.3 $235.00 $107.1K 2.2K 55 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $72.1 $70.5 $70.5 $170.00 $105.7K 127 15

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Present Market Standing of JPMorgan Chase

Trading volume stands at 4,696,848, with JPM's price up by 5.4%, positioned at $226.03.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 3 days.

Expert Opinions on JPMorgan Chase

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $271.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $264. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $265. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $284.

Latest Ratings for JPM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

