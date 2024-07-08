Looking At Johnson & Johnson's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JNJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Johnson & Johnson.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,900, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $328,470.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $160.0 for Johnson & Johnson during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Johnson & Johnson stands at 1948.11, with a total volume reaching 249.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Johnson & Johnson, situated within the strike price corridor from $130.0 to $160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.2 $3.25 $3.95 $155.00 $79.0K 3.2K 140 JNJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $2.44 $2.22 $2.33 $150.00 $58.2K 3.9K 7 JNJ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $2.41 $2.22 $2.22 $147.00 $44.4K 1.0K 3 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.7 $8.9 $9.45 $145.00 $33.0K 908 75 JNJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $10.45 $10.15 $10.29 $140.00 $30.8K 199 0

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Current Position of Johnson & Johnson Currently trading with a volume of 1,274,726, the JNJ's price is down by -0.62%, now at $145.57. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 9 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Johnson & Johnson

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $205.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $215. An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

