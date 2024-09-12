Looking At JD.com's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in JD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for JD.com. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,120, and 7 calls, totaling $687,060.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $30.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.95 $4.95 $4.96 $27.50 $205.8K 1.5K 415 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.85 $10.6 $10.75 $17.50 $204.2K 208 190 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.81 $1.75 $1.75 $25.00 $87.5K 19.2K 614 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.61 $1.57 $1.61 $26.00 $80.5K 4.9K 925 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $4.0 $4.15 $30.00 $39.8K 3.6K 96

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 6,895,108, with JD's price up by 0.11%, positioned at $26.59. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. What The Experts Say On JD.com

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $35.75.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $28. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Market Perform rating on JD.com with a target price of $32. An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $36. An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JD.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

