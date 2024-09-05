Looking At JD.com's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $307,614 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $160,870.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $27.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $0.44 $0.39 $0.39 $27.00 $249.6K 759 6.3K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/06/24 $3.9 $3.75 $3.81 $23.00 $38.1K 380 100 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.4 $0.37 $0.4 $20.00 $32.0K 13.4K 800 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $10.45 $10.35 $10.35 $20.00 $31.0K 3.1K 60 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $10.4 $10.3 $10.3 $20.00 $30.9K 3.1K 120

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JD.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of JD.com With a trading volume of 2,718,918, the price of JD is down by -1.04%, reaching $26.55. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $35.75.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on JD.com with a target price of $28. An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $32. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on JD.com with a target price of $47. In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $36.

