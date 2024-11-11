Looking At Iris Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IREN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 50 extraordinary options activities for Iris Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $3,743,410, and 39 are calls, amounting to $1,843,616.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $6.0 to $25.0 for Iris Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Iris Energy options trades today is 9744.15 with a total volume of 62,284.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Iris Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $6.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Iris Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.2 $4.9 $4.9 $12.50 $1.4M 33.7K 3.0K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.2 $4.9 $5.0 $12.50 $808.5K 33.7K 4.7K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.3 $2.25 $2.3 $10.00 $344.9K 7.9K 3.0K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.3 $2.25 $2.3 $10.00 $344.9K 7.9K 1.5K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.9 $2.7 $2.85 $11.00 $265.7K 3.1K 1.2K

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Ltd is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns, and operates data centers and electrical infrastructure for the mining of Bitcoin powered by renewable energy. The company's mining operations generate revenue by earning Bitcoin through a combination of block rewards and transaction fees from the operation of its specialized computers called Application-specific Integrated Circuits and exchanging these Bitcoin for currencies such as USD or CAD on a daily basis.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Iris Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Iris Energy With a trading volume of 16,299,504, the price of IREN is up by 10.83%, reaching $12.18. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now. What The Experts Say On Iris Energy

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Iris Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

