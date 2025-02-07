Looking At IREN's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on IREN (NASDAQ:IREN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IREN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for IREN.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $545,860, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $431,694.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $17.5 for IREN over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IREN's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IREN's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $17.5 over the preceding 30 days.

IREN 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.35 $6.3 $6.35 $17.00 $461.0K 9.7K 726 IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $0.43 $0.42 $0.43 $12.00 $86.0K 9.3K 5.2K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.12 $1.1 $1.12 $12.50 $65.7K 9.3K 788 IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.93 $1.92 $1.92 $11.00 $48.2K 7.7K 265 IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.96 $0.95 $0.95 $15.00 $47.5K 24.3K 1.6K

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

In light of the recent options history for IREN, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is IREN Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 722,816, the price of IREN is up by 5.87%, reaching $12.27. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IREN options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

