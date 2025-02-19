Looking At IonQ's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on IonQ. Our analysis of options history for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $254,725, and 5 were calls, valued at $331,509.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $40.0 for IonQ over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $11.35 $10.0 $11.17 $30.00 $140.5K 2.5K 0 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.65 $3.55 $3.65 $17.50 $75.5K 379 1 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.95 $8.5 $8.8 $40.00 $74.8K 388 85 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.6 $19.0 $19.0 $17.50 $57.0K 735 0 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.69 $0.67 $0.67 $31.00 $40.8K 1.0K 763

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding IonQ, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of IonQ With a volume of 4,879,832, the price of IONQ is down -4.38% at $32.45. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for IonQ with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.