Looking At IonQ's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IONQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for IonQ.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $195,880, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $455,468.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $35.0 for IonQ over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.15 $4.1 $4.15 $25.00 $195.8K 594 478 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.6 $1.41 $1.6 $30.00 $113.4K 3.8K 455 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.8 $3.65 $3.8 $22.50 $76.0K 1.0K 310 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.35 $3.2 $3.2 $35.00 $61.1K 1.0K 71 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.85 $3.7 $3.7 $19.50 $46.2K 462 126

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding IonQ, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of IonQ With a trading volume of 18,513,419, the price of IONQ is down by -1.96%, reaching $23.06. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 106 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for IonQ

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.666666666666668.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IonQ, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

