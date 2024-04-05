Looking to Invest in Space? Find the Market Leaders in the Procure Space ETF®

The space industry has been flying high literally and economically. Promising upstarts have begun to turn their hype into serious contracts with governments and commercial enterprises. Many of the rising stars in the sector can be found within the first pure-play space exchange-traded fund, UFO, the Procure Space ETF®.

Media outlets have been touting the stock price moves for firms1 including AST SpaceMobile*, Rocket Lab*, Planet*, Intuitive Machines*, Redwire*, BlackSky*, and Globalstar*:

Much of the growth for AST SpaceMobile has been due to expanded satellite systems for broadband connectivity to previously underserved markets.

Satellite growth has meant a demand for more launches, which has been a boon to Rocket Lab.

Planet has seen increases due to government and commercial imagery applications.

Space infrastructure needs have been helping to propel business for Redwire.

Intuitive Machines has been benefiting from NASA’s push towards lunar exploration, as well as NASA’s Artemis program.

Traditional space companies have also seen growth. Lockheed Martin*, Boeing*, L3Harris*, RTX*, and Northrop Grumman* have been beneficiaries of the awakened interest in space.

The United States is not alone in looking towards space for communications and defense. International governments and companies are also involved in space research and endeavors. Companies like Italy’s Leonardo*, Japan’s ispace*, Canada’s MDA Space*, and France’s SES* are also represented in UFO. ispace recently launched a lunar lander to the moon and expects to send off another one before the end of the year.

With over 30 space-focused constituents, including all of the companies listed above, the Procure Space ETF® incorporates all parts of the space sector. Space exploration, launches, infrastructure, communications, and defense are found within this ETF. Even companies that rely on satellite services for operations, such as Garmin* and Sirius*, are included within UFO.

The Procure Space ETF® seeks to cover all aspects of the space economy. Investors may want to consider UFO when looking for access to the space market.

1"These are the Space Stocks to Watch in 2025,” James Rogers, marketwatch.com, January 4, 2025.

Important Information:

*As of February 4th, 2025, AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) was a 4.11% holding, BlackSky Technology (BKSY) was a 2.31% holding, Boeing (BA) was a 2.34% holding, Garmin (GRMN) was a 4.45% holding, Globalstar (GSAT) was a 3.35% holding, Intuitive Machines (LUNR) was a 8.30% holding, ispace (9348 JP) was a 1.53% holding, L3Harris (LHX) was a 2.12% holding, Leonardo (LDO IM) was a 0.30% holding, Lockheed Martin (LMT) was a 2.05% holding, MDA Space (MDA CN) was a 3.37% holding, Northrop Grumman (NOC) was a 2.26% holding, Planet Labs (PL) was a 7.02% holding, RTX Corporation (RTX) was 2.50% holding, Redwire Corporation (RDW) was a 3.33% holding, Rocket Lab (RKLB) was a 5.61% holding, Sirius (SIRI) was a 4.32% holding, SES SA (SESG FP) was 4.27% holding in the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO).

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Please consider the Funds investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund’s summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds’ principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

