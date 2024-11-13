Looking At Intuitive Machines's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LUNR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Intuitive Machines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $136,000, and 37 are calls, for a total amount of $2,390,869.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $6.0 to $20.0 for Intuitive Machines during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Machines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Machines's whale activity within a strike price range from $6.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Machines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.85 $2.45 $2.85 $12.00 $228.0K 534 820 LUNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.6 $2.35 $2.6 $17.00 $130.0K 1.3K 804 LUNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $11.00 $117.0K 2.6K 862 LUNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.4 $2.35 $2.35 $15.00 $103.4K 4.0K 3.4K LUNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.65 $2.55 $2.55 $14.00 $100.2K 1.6K 1.7K

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Inc is a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company. It is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. It supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Its products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

In light of the recent options history for Intuitive Machines, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Intuitive Machines Standing Right Now? With a volume of 31,707,049, the price of LUNR is up 19.09% at $12.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intuitive Machines with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

