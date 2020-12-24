Looking into 2021: Why We Must Start at Home with Stakeholder Capitalism

By Janeen Gelbart, leadership expert and CEO & co-founder of Indiggo, an AI driven solution that unlocks, drives and measures enterprise ROL®

We’re nearing the end of an unprecedented year for organizations and their people. Leaders have had to quickly adapt to leading and executing with mostly remote workforces, while sometimes having to reinvent their business models. To add to the pressure, they also had to manage a more rapid shift from Shareholder Capitalism to Stakeholder Capitalism.

These significant inter-related shifts and the ongoing transformation that is now a way of life for the enterprise demand a new way of thinking, a new way of leading, and above all a new way of delivering on often competing demands. Leaders have new levels of accountability for the physical and mental wellbeing of their people, while continuing to drive this ongoing change and still deliver successful financial results.

These huge topics are hard to wrap our heads around, harder to wrap our strategies around, and even harder to activate and succeed with at scale.

What do we invest in first?

Which aspects of transformation will make the biggest difference? How do we successfully address diversity? Are we making the right choices for our businesses to survive and thrive? When approaching Stakeholder Capitalism, where do we start? What can we measure? How do we succeed? How can this be addressed sustainably and for the long term, when we know that delivering value for shareholders will always remain a top priority?

Our philosophy and solutions have always been grounded in few fundamental, universal truths:

Leadership choices and action make or break everything else Transformation only works from the core Simple is powerful We must act with maniacal focus

The success or failure of any organization, initiative, or movement always comes down to leadership execution. With so much at stake today and so much ongoing change, the ability of leaders to adapt to new realities, let go of status quo approaches that were already failing before 2020, and boldly lead in new ways is critical.

The role of leaders has evolved from autocratic leadership to servant leadership, but in times like these there is a new balance that must be created. There is a need for authentic leaders that truly care about and empower their people, while at the same time taking the lead, making bold, timely decisions, and engaging through new systems that unlock greater alignment, transparency, and accountability.

While Stakeholder Capitalism is an inclusive approach that requires a broader vision and impact, we cannot forget that the only way to effect real change is to start at the core: to start at home. We have all heard the ancient wisdom that states that real change starts with changing yourself, and this in turn will create ripple effects of changing your family, your town, your country, and the world.

In the same way, organizations that approach Stakeholder Capitalism from the outside in versus from the inside out will struggle to succeed. As leaders we must focus on our internal stakeholders first - the people that dedicate most of their waking hours to our organizations, and that will drive the successful execution of all externally focused strategies.

If our people are thriving and connected in a concrete versus abstract manner to our core purpose, it will enable all other stakeholders, including shareholders, to thrive as well. It’s not an either-or between stakeholders and shareholders as one can’t thrive without the other thriving too.

We believe that concrete, simple integrated solutions are the only way to make real progress in an increasingly complex world. If we complicate and silo solutions to already complex problems, we create a never-ending cycle of theory versus action as people are paralyzed by complexity.

To accomplish this, we need to be crystal clear on our shared purpose and the strategies that will drive this purpose. We must then do the bold work of re-examining our leadership operating model as leadership execution approaches of the past will no longer work in todays world. A new level of real time clarity, recalibration, and agility is required to keep adapting and redefining clear pathways to success.

The challenge is that in most organizations, these initiatives and strategies are added to the already full plates of our managers and leaders. With so many balls to juggle, leaders are at real risk of working very hard without moving the ball forward where it really matters.

The shift that must be created – a critical success factor for successful agile execution, is to execute with disciplined maniacal focus at scale. This focused pathway can take us from simply hoping we will succeed, to having confidence that we are driving positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Janeen Gelbart is CEO and co-founder of Indiggo, a company that has created Return On Leadership® an AI driven tech solution that provides a concrete measurable way to drive a greater return for leaders, managers and the enterprise.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.