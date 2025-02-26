Looking At Intel's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revealed 36 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $271,288, and 29 were calls, valued at $1,886,040.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $32.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale activity within a strike price range from $18.0 to $32.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.05 $1.92 $1.92 $32.00 $288.1K 6.9K 2.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.7 $4.25 $4.62 $25.00 $230.2K 2.6K 502 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.95 $4.85 $4.85 $23.00 $145.5K 14.6K 329 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.05 $20.00 $93.4K 35.4K 270 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.29 $2.25 $2.26 $23.00 $90.2K 18.3K 62

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

In light of the recent options history for Intel, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Intel Trading volume stands at 28,148,748, with INTC's price up by 3.22%, positioned at $23.73. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 57 days. Expert Opinions on Intel

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.2.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Sell rating on Intel with a target price of $20. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $21. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $22. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Underweight rating on Intel, maintaining a target price of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

