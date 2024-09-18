Looking At Intel's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for Intel. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $494,232, and 19 are calls, amounting to $1,446,104.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $38.0 for Intel over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 9705.38 with a total volume of 28,463.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $38.0 over the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.45 $11.35 $11.45 $10.00 $229.0K 139 200 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.3 $1.24 $1.28 $29.00 $128.0K 673 1.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.23 $0.21 $0.23 $18.00 $115.0K 7.5K 5.2K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.12 $1.1 $1.09 $24.00 $109.0K 16.2K 1.2K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.25 $5.0 $5.15 $20.00 $103.0K 7.3K 425

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

In light of the recent options history for Intel, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Intel Trading volume stands at 43,147,473, with INTC's price down by -2.4%, positioned at $20.95. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

