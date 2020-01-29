Looking Inside the Team: Delivering to OCC, the World’s Largest Equity Derivatives Clearing Organization

Last year, Chicago-based OCC (Options Clearing Corporation) announced a multi-year, multi-million dollar investment under the name of the Renaissance Initiative. With Renaissance, OCC will comprehensively redevelop and modernize its risk management, clearing and data systems. Nasdaq Market Technology delivers the clearing system in this ambitious initiative - and we met with the project team and talked to Taraneh Derayati, Program Manager and VP at Nasdaq, to learn more about the project and its unique features.

Hi Taraneh, can you please tell us a bit about what you are delivering to OCC?

Our delivery is part of OCC’s Renaissance initiative, which is a large project initiated to modernize the infrastructure at OCC – both technology and internal processes. Nasdaq is delivering a new clearing system as part of Renaissance. In addition to the clearing system, we are also delivering a new way of working with OCC, based on an agile development method which is new to OCC and something they are already implementing in their broader organization going forward.

What were the key drivers for OCC to initiate this project?

OCC wants to become more nimble at responding to new demands from an increasingly fast-moving market. By implementing a modular and more scalable solution that is easy to maintain, OCC is accelerating business development and bringing down time-to-market. The same rationale lies behind the decision to implement an agile development method; to become more responsive to customer needs.

How are you transferring knowledge from your team to OCC about agile development?

We have structured the delivery project according to our agile method. Through the interactions in the project and by having OCC team members being part of the development and project teams, we are transferring knowledge of the technical solution, as well as our agile development methodology. There is an iterative approach to the project in that the process repeats itself over a number of so called development sprints, which makes it easier to learn and implement new functions on an on-going basis.

What is unique about this project?

OCC will be the first clearinghouse to deploy a clearing system in the cloud, which is very exciting to be a part of. Their move to the cloud is a testament to their ambition to modernize their infrastructure to improve agility and resiliency so they can better serve their customers. Nasdaq’s solution is cloud enabled, and we have deployed into the cloud from the very first delivery of the project. We see a lot of benefits by operating in the cloud in terms of scalability, resiliency and cost efficiency. I think more clearinghouses will follow this track as they modernize their infrastructure.

Another unique feature about this project is the number of exchanges that OCC clears for and the fungibility of the instruments being traded. OCC is the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, currently clearing trades for sixteen exchanges in the US. These exchanges can trade the same option instruments. OCC serves its members in a multitude of ways such as services for series generation, regulatory reporting and data subscriptions. The magnitude of these services and other functionality makes the solution very complex and unique.

How would you describe the collaboration with OCC?

This has been an exciting journey, and we have established a very good collaboration and a positive atmosphere with the OCC team. As mentioned, OCC is embracing an agile work method that is new to them, and as part of the delivery, the Nasdaq team is working actively with transferring knowledge about agile development to the OCC team. It’s sometimes challenging to implement a new way of working, but OCC has a very focused and skilled team, and I would say we really enjoy working together!

We base the collaboration on full transparency. The OCC team and the Nasdaq team have access to the same set of information, meaning a real-time view on all requirements, test and development processes. This approach builds true trust and we own the success of the project together.

Can you tell us a bit about the project team and how you work?

The Nasdaq team is located in Stockholm and Umeå. We are a cross functional team and everyone is used to working in an agile way. The project is divided into sprints, with each sprint being five weeks long. In each sprint, OCC delivers requirements and test cases, and at the end of the sprint we deliver a new version of the system that they can test and sign off. So, working in an agile way puts high requirements on both teams to deliver frequently and if you’re not used to this it can be challenging. On the other hand, it has clear benefits in terms of transparency and quality. OCC has full insight and control of the scope throughout the project as they know exactly where we are in the process and where we are going and they can change priorities between the sprints if needed. It’s a great way to handle change as it gives us flexibility, which is crucial in complex software projects.

At the start of each sprint, we meet in Chicago, Stockholm or Umeå - the cities where the teams are based - to go through technical and functional requirements. Throughout the sprints, we have daily meetings and touchpoints in video calls and chats. Having developers from OCC sitting in the Nasdaq team further improves transparency in the project and strengthens client confidence, on top of transferring knowledge throughout the project. Though everyone is working very hard, we also make sure to have some fun together, which I think is an essential ingredient in a successful delivery!

Team members in Nasdaq’s Umeå office

Team members in Nasdaq’s Stockholm office

To learn more about OCC's Renaissance project, watch this short video interview with OCC's CIO Dave Hoag.