Looking for Income? 3 Oil Dividend Plays Yielding Over 4%

Oil prices have remained volatile, though they are still on track to extend last week’s gains. Brent crude was recently trading in the high $60s per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate hovered at around $65 per barrel. The move reflects seasonal factors such as the end of the U.S. summer driving season, alongside the ongoing uncertainty around tariffs on Indian exports and sanctions on Russian crude. These crosscurrents continue to inject unpredictability into the energy market.

Dividend Strength as a Safety Net

For investors, such volatility makes picking stable energy plays even more critical. High-yielding, large-cap energy stocks — defined as companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more — often provide a cushion against turbulent markets, as their scale and cash generation can support dividends through cycles. In particular, companies like Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ, Chevron CVX, and Kinder Morgan KMI stand out for maintaining yields above 4%. These payouts not only reward patient investors but also signal balance sheet strength and operational resilience.

The Strength of Scale

Well-established energy giants bring financial resilience, global recognition and strong analyst coverage to the table. Their steady dividend payouts add to the appeal, particularly for investors focused on reliable income. For anyone seeking consistency and a long-term track record of performance, these large-cap names remain a compelling choice.



While they may not deliver the explosive growth that smaller firms occasionally achieve, large-cap stocks provide a cushion against volatility. This balance of stability and dependable returns makes them especially suited for investors looking to avoid the sharp swings often seen in commodity-driven markets.

Dividend Yield Comparison

Our Choices

Canadian Natural Resources: It is one of Canada’s largest independent energy companies, with a broad portfolio spanning crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations extend across Western Canada, the U.K. sector of the North Sea, and offshore West Africa. The company has built scale over decades, balancing growth with disciplined financial management and a strong commitment to safe, efficient operations.



With a long-life, low-decline asset base, Canadian Natural generates steady cash flows while maintaining flexibility in capital allocation. Its diverse mix of light and heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic crude, and natural gas supports resilience across commodity cycles. A strong balance sheet and operational efficiency underpin sustainable shareholder returns, while investments in oil sands, thermal projects, and enhanced recovery techniques reinforce its position as a top-tier global independent energy producer.



The Calgary-based CNQ beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, the average being 7.1%. Canadian Natural has a market capitalization of roughly $65.4 billion.



A major incentive for holding the CNQ stock is the dividend. With a quarterly payout of 58.75 Canadian cents, CNQ shares currently yield 5.4% annually, well above the Zacks Oil/Energy sector average of 3.8%. Reflecting a shareholder-friendly nature, the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company recently hiked its payout by 4% earlier this year.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Chevron: Chevron is one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, with operations spanning exploration, production, refining and chemicals. With roots dating back to 1879, the company has built a diversified global footprint across the United States, Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and South America. Its upstream portfolio remains the primary growth engine, while downstream and chemical operations provide balance and additional value.



The company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, efficiency and strong shareholder returns, targeting steady production growth alongside a lower carbon future. By leveraging its scale, advantaged assets, and partnerships, Chevron continues to deliver long-term value through sustainable free cash flow, portfolio resilience, and a balanced mix of oil, gas, and chemical businesses. Its strategy reflects a clear focus on maintaining competitiveness while navigating both today’s energy needs and the broader energy transition.



Chevron beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has a market capitalization of more than $275 billion.



With a quarterly payout of $1.71 per share, the CVX stock has a 4.3% dividend yield, above the generous sector average and significantly over the S&P 500’s 1.1% average.



Kinder Morgan: It is one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure companies, with operations spanning pipelines, storage, terminals and CO2 transportation. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Kinder Morgan manages a vast network, including roughly 79,000 miles of pipelines and significant natural gas storage capacity. Its infrastructure transports natural gas, crude oil, refined products, and other essential commodities that fuel the economy.



Beyond transportation, Kinder Morgan operates terminals that handle petroleum products, chemicals, coal and bulk materials. It is also a major player in enhanced oil recovery through its CO2 segment. The company’s extensive take-or-pay contract mix provides stability in cash flows, while its exposure to natural gas and the expanding LNG trade positions it for long-term growth. Financial flexibility and scale allow Kinder Morgan to remain a cornerstone of U.S. midstream energy infrastructure.



Kinder Morgan, carrying a Zacks Rank of 3, is valued at some $60 billion. The energy infrastructure provider‘s 2025 earnings per share indicate 10.4% year-over-year growth.



KMI pays out a quarterly dividend of 29.25 cents, which gives it a 4.3% yield at the current stock price.

