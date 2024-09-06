Looking At Icahn Enterprises's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IEP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Icahn Enterprises.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $234,757, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $387,650.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $12.5 for Icahn Enterprises over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Icahn Enterprises's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Icahn Enterprises's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $12.5 in the last 30 days.

Icahn Enterprises Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IEP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $0.6 $0.25 $0.4 $11.50 $160.0K 45 4.7K IEP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $0.65 $0.35 $0.35 $11.00 $140.0K 96 4.9K IEP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.25 $2.05 $2.06 $12.50 $104.5K 1.9K 80 IEP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.4 $1.5 $2.5 $12.50 $62.5K 623 250 IEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.2 $3.0 $3.2 $12.50 $51.2K 3.4K 159

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP is a provider of diversified business services in the United States. The company operates its business through varied segments which include Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Pharma, and Home Fashion. Among these, the Energy segment derives the maximum revenue from the company. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Icahn Enterprises, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Icahn Enterprises With a volume of 1,995,181, the price of IEP is down -1.17% at $11.02. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

