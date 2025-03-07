Looking At IBM's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $835,986 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $2,632,459.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $300.0 for IBM over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IBM options trades today is 1256.82 with a total volume of 6,191.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IBM's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.95 $26.35 $27.35 $260.00 $1.3M 1.2K 502 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $42.65 $42.4 $42.4 $220.00 $415.5K 155 100 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.0 $7.6 $8.0 $300.00 $280.0K 1.7K 378 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $17.45 $17.0 $17.0 $240.00 $170.0K 32 105 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.55 $7.2 $7.2 $200.00 $119.5K 2.1K 167

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which include 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. Primary products include its mainframes, Red Hat software, transaction processing software, and IT consulting.

In light of the recent options history for IBM, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of IBM With a trading volume of 3,400,870, the price of IBM is down by -1.21%, reaching $245.68. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now. Expert Opinions on IBM

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $320.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $320.

