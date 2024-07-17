Looking At IBM's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $480,064 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $775,053.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $230.0 for IBM over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of IBM stands at 1779.22, with a total volume reaching 1,803.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in IBM, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $230.0, throughout the last 30 days.

IBM 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.2 $4.95 $5.15 $230.00 $154.5K 488 147 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $8.8 $8.65 $8.8 $190.00 $126.7K 31 15 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.9 $17.75 $17.75 $190.00 $101.1K 88 23 IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $12.7 $12.3 $12.3 $195.00 $92.2K 457 0 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.0 $27.0 $27.0 $200.00 $86.4K 563 0

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients—which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding IBM, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of IBM Trading volume stands at 3,863,906, with IBM's price up by 0.88%, positioned at $187.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for IBM

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $200.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IBM options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

